James Gunn defends Superman’s immigrant roots, brushes off MAGA backlash: 'It's about human kindness, not politics'

Director James Gunn has publicly addressed the backlash from some conservative commentators over his portrayal of Superman as an immigrant in the upcoming reboot of the iconic superhero franchise.

‘Superman’, featuring David Corenswet in the titular role, will arrive in theatres on July 11.

James Gunn Defends Superman’s Immigrant Origins Amid Right-Wing Backlash In an interview with The Times of London published last Friday, James Gunn reaffirmed Superman’s long-established roots as an alien from Krypton and dismissed criticism from right-wing voices who accused the film of pushing a “woke” agenda.

“Superman is the story of America,” Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country. For me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and something we have lost.”

When asked how the film might resonate in today’s politically polarised and often anti-immigrant climate, Gunn responded bluntly: “Obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

His remarks drew ire from conservative media, most notably Fox News’ The Five, where panellists labelled the film as “woke.”

Former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway criticised the movie for being “ideological,” saying, “We don’t go to the movie theatre to be lectured to.” Jesse Watters went further, sarcastically claiming Superman’s cape might as well bear the logo of the criminal gang MS-13.

Greg Gutfeld also targeted Gunn directly, accusing him of hiding behind a “woke shield.”

Despite the criticism, Gunn’s comments were met with support from fans and fellow cast members. At the Los Angeles launch of the film on Monday, actor Nathan Fillion—who plays Green Lantern in the reboot—responded with humour to the controversy, saying, “Somebody needs a hug. It’s just a movie, guys. It’s just a movie.”

Online, fans pointed out that Superman’s immigrant origins have always been central to his identity.

One viral post read, “They… uh… they know Superman has always been an immigrant, right? (sic)” Others noted that the outrage misinterprets a fundamental part of the character’s ethos: a refugee who assimilates into a new culture and becomes one of its greatest defenders.

With the film’s release on the horizon, Gunn’s interpretation of Superman—as both a symbol of hope and a reflection of immigrant values—has reignited debate over the role of politics and identity in pop culture. Whether divisive or inspiring, Superman seems poised to once again be at the centre of America’s cultural conversation.