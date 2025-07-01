James Gunn hints Adria Arjona could be the next Wonder Woman in DC Universe

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, may have just dropped a major hint about the future of Wonder Woman in his revamped DC Universe.

According to Variety, during a recent interview, the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' teased that actress Adria Arjona could be a great fit for the iconic superhero role.

Gunn, known for his work on blockbuster superhero films, shared his thoughts on Arjona, who recently starred in 'Hit Man'.

When discussing the actress, he lightheartedly responded to rumours surrounding his social media activity, revealing that he had followed Arjona on Instagram, which led many fans to speculate that she might be cast as Wonder Woman.

"I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out, 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman,'" Gunn explained.

He added, "She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way," as quoted by Variety.

Gunn clarified that his support for Arjona wasn't solely based on her social media presence but was rooted in a long-standing professional relationship.

"She was in a movie that I made seven years ago," he recalled, adding, "We've been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn't just follow her," as quoted by Variety.

While Gunn's statement sparked speculation about Arjona's involvement in the DC Universe, he didn't confirm anything outright.

However, the remark suggests that Gunn has been considering the actress for some time, making her a potential candidate for the role of Wonder Woman in the future.

Earlier this year, Gunn shared insights about his plans for Wonder Woman during an interview.

He revealed that a new Wonder Woman movie is currently being written, which will be a key part of the revamped DC Universe.

Gunn also announced that a series focused on the Amazonian heroine's homeland, Themyscira, is in development for HBO, as per Variety.

While the TV series is progressing slowly, he assured fans that it was moving forward.

In addition to Wonder Woman's solo projects, Gunn's expansive DC slate includes other major releases.

His 'Superman' film, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is slated for release in July 2025.

Another exciting project, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', will hit theatres in June 2026, with Craig Gillespie at the helm.

The DC Universe is not just limited to 'Wonder Woman' and 'Superman'.

Gunn and his team are working on several highly anticipated films. One of the most unique projects in the pipeline is 'Clayface', a horror-themed origin story of one of Batman's most notorious villains.