James Gunn opens up about his favourite DC project which has 'not been announced at all'

Washington, DC [US], June 20 (ANI): DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has many projects in the pipeline, with his 'Superman' releasing July 11, season 2 of 'Peacemaker' nearly wrapped for an August premiere, and the 'Lanterns' HBO series halfway through filming, reported Variety.

However, Gunn is also working on a few TV and film projects, which he has not revealed yet.

One project in particular, he kept very quiet because he didn't want anyone to steal the idea, Gunn said, "My favourite thing has not been announced at all...There was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning, that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that's one of the main things."

Gunn said he'll "probably" direct one of his new mystery projects. "Well, I always leave saying I'm going to direct something till I'm actually done with the screenplay, and then I say, 'Yeah, I want to do this.' But it's probably what I will direct. Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic. Yes, probably," he said, reported Variety.

The ace director shared that when a well-known actor pitched him a project, he told him he was looking for a "masterpiece."

"I told it to one person who came in and pitched something that was an Elseworlds tale," he said. "It was a very, very, very famous movie actor. I said, 'It depends on how the screenplay comes out...If it's a masterpiece, I'll make it, but it has to be a masterpiece.' And he is like, 'I don't know if it's a masterpiece.' He got all funny. He's still working on it, though. He is still trying to do it, so we'll see. Masterpiece might be pushing it, but it's got to be really great."

Gunn didn't just tease upcoming movies. He also mentioned another "favourite thing" that's a TV project.