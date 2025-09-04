James Gunn's Superman to get Man of Tomorrow sequel in 2027; netizens declare it ‘the greatest sequels ever made’

It is official! Superman sequel is in the making and will soon hit the big screen.

After the blockbuster success of James Gunn’s Superman earlier this year, the writer-director confirmed that its sequel – Superman: Man of Tomorrow, will arrive in theatres on 9 July 2027.

In a short, to-the-point Instagram post, Gunn, who now presides over DC Studios with producer Peter Safran, shared an image of Superman and Lex Luthor standing together, with Luthor in a purple-and-green power suit with his fists clenched. “Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” he wrote.

The 2025 artwork, drawn by DC Comics' Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, shows Superman holding a screwdriver, smiling, and leaning on Luthor.

Superman, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, is Gunn and Safran's first release since they were handed the keys to DC’s superhero cinematic universe, and had smashed box office records to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating what is next for the Man of Steel.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were thrilled to learn about the news of Superman's sequel and poured their excitement on social media.

“Super excited for the new Superman movie,” a social media user said.

A user said “So excited!!!” while one added, “Oh let’s GO!! I can’t wait.”

'This is the coolest!!!!!!!!" a user quipped.

“SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW is going to be one the greatest sequels ever made, I can just feel it,” said a netizen.

Another added, “I WAS IN A WORK MEETING AND I SCREAMED!”

However, the announcement also received its share of critics, who said that it “needs” a new storyline.

One user said, “What happened to no announcement till a script is finalized. He just started writing a few weeks ago lol.”

“Yaaaayyyy! another superman with refurbished story again. we need a new storyline,” said a user.

“Thank God the world won't have to see another Gunn film for 2 years. That's a true blessing,” added another.

“It’s not happening,” added a user.

“Hopefully James Gunn is nowhere near the writing room this time. This cast deserves a better script,” said a netizen.

“This could only be good if you change the writer, the cinematographer and the director,” another added.

About Superman Superman, released in July, took a unique approach to the mainstream superhero and differed from the idiosyncratic, misfit approach of Gunn's other superhero films, like Suicide Squad.

While still irreverent, Superman is an immigrant story which avoids cliches.

Superman was a commercial success; after eight weeks in theatres, the movie earned approximately $352 million at the US-Canada domestic box office, according to ComScore.

According to studio estimates, it opened with $122 million in US and Canadian ticket sales in its first weekend.

Superman became the first DC title to surpass $100 million in its opening weekend since Wonder Woman in 2017.