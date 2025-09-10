James McAvoy attacked by stranger at Toronto bar

Toronto [Canada], September 10 (ANI): Actor James McAvoy was unexpectedly attacked by a stranger at a bar in Toronto on Monday night, while in the city for the premiere of his directorial debut, California Schemin', reported PEOPLE.

The 46-year-old actor, known for his roles in the X-Men franchise and Atonement, had attended the world premiere of his film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, along with his wife Lisa Liberati. Two days later, while spending an evening with the film's producers at Charlotte's Room bar, McAvoy was struck by a man who was reportedly being escorted out of the establishment.

According to a source close to the actor, the man had been drinking heavily and was being escorted out of the bar. "James' back was to him and the man just punched him," the source told the outlet.

Despite being caught off guard, McAvoy remained calm as bar staff and patrons quickly intervened.

Following the sudden attack, McAvoy chose to stay at the bar. Sources told PEOPLE he even laughed off the incident and continued chatting with patrons and staff.

McAvoy's directorial debut, California Schemin', is inspired by the true story of two Scottish men who pretended to be Americans to chase their dream of becoming hip-hop stars. The film stars Seamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell.