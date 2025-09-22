James Van Der Beek pulls out of Dawsons Creek reunion due to health issues

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): James Van Der Beek has revealed that he will not be joining Monday's 'Dawson's Creek' reunion due to a stomach illness.

Advertisement

The actor, who revealed his Stage 3 diagnosis last year, shared that he is too unwell to join the cast due to stomach viruses, according to Deadline.

Van Der Beek had been looking forward to the event, especially since it was organised by his co-star Michelle Williams to raise funds for F Cancer.

In his Instagram post, Van Der Beek revealed just how much the reunion meant to him.

"This is the evening I'd been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together way back in January... So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment," he wrote.

Advertisement

Admitting he was disappointed to miss out on thanking everyone in person, the actor shared, "Despite every effort... I won't get to be there. I won't get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."

Van Der Beek went on to announce that his replacement will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, calling it a dream choice for the role of 'Dawson.'

"The role of 'Dawson,' usually played by James Van Der Beek, will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Can't believe I just got to type that," Van Der Beek wrote. "Everyone, please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you, @lin\_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before... now you're a demigod," he said.

Advertisement