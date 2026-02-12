James Van Der Beek's final days revealed in emotional tribute by Stacy Keibler

James Van Der Beek, best known for his breakout role in Dawson’s Creek, has died after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 48.

On Wednesday, former WWE star Stacy Keibler shared a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, revealing that she had spent time with the actor shortly before his death on 11 February. Alongside her message, she posted a photograph from their final days together. In the image, Van Der Beek is seated in a wheelchair as the two watch the sun set — a quiet, reflective moment that has since resonated widely with fans online.

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life,” she wrote in the caption.

“When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.”

See the post here:

Keibler said the time they spent together in his final days “taught [her] more about being present than any book ever could” and that he “showed [her] what it looks like to trust God’s plan.”

“The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other,” she added.

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, confirmed his passing in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.”

Keibler also remembered him as an “incredible husband” to Kimberly and an “extraordinary dad” to their six children — Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3 — noting that he remained devoted to his family throughout his years-long illness.

For many viewers around the world, Van Der Beek was synonymous with the emotional vulnerability of teen television at the turn of the millennium. His portrayal of Dawson Leery helped shape a generation’s understanding of friendship, romance and growing up on screen. In recent years, he had continued to act while also speaking openly about family life and personal growth.

His death at 48 has prompted an outpouring of tributes across social media, with fans revisiting clips from his early television career and reflecting on the nostalgia attached to his most iconic role.

“Maybe the lesson you leave us with is this: The present moment is everything. Love the people in front of you. Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand,” Keibler concluded.