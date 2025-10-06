Jamie Lee Curtis says Freaky Friday changed her career forever

Washington, DC [US], October 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about how Freaky Friday became one of the most important projects of her career, according to E! News.

The 2003 hit comedy, which also starred Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, continues to be loved by fans even two decades later, so much so that it lead to a sequel, 'Freakier Friday,' in 2025.

For Jamie Lee, the original film holds a special place in her journey as an actor. Looking back, she said that 'Freaky Friday came into her life when she least expected it and ended up changing her career in a big way.

"It was an unexpected moment for me professionally," she explained in a clip included in Freakier Friday's bonus features, as per E! News.

"And then it became this pivoting moment for me professionally, because the movie was such an enormous worldwide success," she added.

Her co-star Chad Michael Murray also remembered the movie as a special chapter in his life. Reflecting on the experience, he said the film brings a strong sense of nostalgia.

"You know, 22 years ago, making a movie," the One Tree Hill alum began, "I was new to town, and I got the opportunity to come and work with Jamie Lee and Lindsay, and just go make a movie that hit on so many levels, and so many people could identify with the story."

'Freakier Friday' is a 2025 fantasy comedy film directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprising their respective roles from the original film, with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons in her feature film debut and Manny Jacinto joining the cast. (ANI)