Jana Nayagan advance booking starts in India: Bengaluru leads with ₹2,500 tickets, Chennai caps prices

Advance bookings for H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, have begun across several Indian cities, with the film witnessing strong demand ahead of its release on July 23.

The film, widely expected to be Vijay's final screen appearance before focusing on politics, has generated significant buzz, with several early shows already selling out despite premium ticket prices in some locations.

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Advance bookings open across major cities Advance ticket sales have started in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala and other regions.

For the Tamil version, ticket prices in most cities range between ₹100 and ₹800.

Bengaluru, however, has emerged as the costliest market for the film. While a few shows are priced between ₹500 and ₹800, many screenings are listed at over ₹1,000.

At Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan, recliner seats for the 6.30 am show are priced at ₹2,500, the highest reported ticket price for the film so far. Several premiere shows priced between ₹800 and ₹1,000 have already sold out.

With advance bookings yet to open fully, ticket prices could change in the coming days.

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Chennai keeps ticket prices low Unlike Bengaluru, ticket prices in Chennai have remained capped, with the highest-priced ticket at ₹190 and the lowest at ₹54.

Tamil Nadu has traditionally discouraged steep ticket price hikes for premiere shows following fan-related incidents in the past.

Kamala Cinemas in Chennai said it sold more than 10,000 tickets for the film within minutes of opening bookings.

"Bookings are on FIRE. 10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes," the theatre posted on social media.

Overseas bookings also see strong response

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan opened overseas even before the official release date was announced.

UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment claimed it sold thousands of tickets within an hour of opening bookings.

Film delayed by seven months Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The cast includes Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

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The film is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi's 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release in January, the film was delayed because of pending CBFC certification. It was also leaked online in HD quality in April before receiving certification.

Following cuts and modifications, the CBFC granted the film an 'A' certificate, clearing it for release on July 23.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.