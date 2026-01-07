Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay's film sells almost 12 times more tickets than Sivakarthikeyan's Parashakti

Jana Nayagan advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay is all set for the last Friday of his acting career. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is gearing up for its explosive opening day business. The film will clash with actor Sivakarthikeyan's same-day release, Parashakti.

Jana Nayagan advance booking According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has already sold 2,73,460 tickets for its day 1 via advance booking. The original version of the film, in Tamil, is leading the charge, grossing ₹7.27 crore from advance sales with 2,297 shows, at an average ticket price of ₹215.

On the other hand, the Hindi-dubbed version of Jana Nayagan, titled Jan Neta, is far behind the Tamil version. The Hindi version has contributed ₹22,410 by selling 79 tickets from 15 shows, taking the overall advance booking gross to ₹7.28 crore in India with a total of 2,73,460 tickets sold across 2,312 shows.

Considering blocked seats, Jana Nayagan is eyeing an opening-day with ₹10.05 crore.

Jana Nayagan vs Parashakti ticket sale Considering data from popular ticketing platform BookMyShow, Jana Nayagan sold 131.83K tickets in the last 24 hours. In comparison, Parashakti managed to sell 10.3K tickets during the same period. While the figures for Sivakarthikeyan's Parashakti indicate a decent start in advance bookings, the film will need much better sales over the coming days to beat Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

View full Image Jana Nayagan vs Parashakti booking on BookMyShow. ( BookMyShow )