Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay's last film crosses ₹15 crore; North America, UK and Australia currently lead

Jana Nayagan advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay is all set to retire from films at the peak of her career. His last release will be Jana Nayagan, which is eyeing a grand opening worldwide. The advance booking has already begun in phases.

Jana Nayagan advance booking According to a report by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has already touched the ₹15 crore mark worldwide via advance bookings for its opening day, including paid premieres.

In India, the film has so far raked in more than ₹3 crore. Ticket sales are currently live only in Karnataka and Kerala regions. Despite the restricted domestic release window, the early response suggest a grand opening day business for the film.

Advertisement

Overseas, Jana Nayagan is set to have a strong run as the tracker reported that the film has amassed an impressive ₹11–12 crore ahead of release. A major share of these advance sales from overseas is from North America, the UK and Australia.

Interestingly, Vijay enjoys a strong influence and popularity in all these.

With nearly eight days remaining for the film release, Jana Nayagan's scope for has the numbers to climb further, especially since Hindi booking is yet to open.

A major jump in collections is anticipated once advance bookings open in Tamil Nadu and other crucial Indian markets.

Jana Nayagan Recently, the film team hosted the audio launch event in Malaysia.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is going to be the last film of Vijay before his entry into politics ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

For the unversed, he launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay on quitting films At the Malaysia event, Vijay said, “When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself.”

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography of the film is helmed by Sathyan Sooryan and edited by Pradeep E. Ragav.

It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Production.

Jana Nayagan release date The film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

Advertisement