Jana Nayagan audio launch LIVE: Vijay, Pooja Hegde and team set to begin event

Jana Nayagan audio launch LIVE: The stage is all set for the much-awaited audio launch event of Jana Nayagan. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan is helmed by H Vinoth. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani and Narain.

Fans at Bukit Jalil Open Ground Fans have now reached the event venue.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, nearly 80,000 to 90,000 fans are expected to attend the event. Tight security has been placed to ensure the safety of the attendees and the film team.

Jana Nayagan audio launch: Date and time Jana Nayagan audio launch event is taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Called the Thalapathy Thiruvizha Festival, the event takes place on 27 December at Bukit Jalil Open Ground, starting at 12: 30 pm.

Those who cannot attend the live event will be able to catch it on OTT and television soon on Zee5 Tamil and Zee Tamil.

Also Read | How much did Vijay get paid for Jana Nayagan? Key details here

Vijay at Kuala Lumpur Actor Vijay reached Malaysia for the event and received a grand welcome from his fans.

Heavy security was deployed at the airport as he arrived with composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay's parents are also attending the event.

Priyamani to Vijay Earlier, actor Priyamani was also spotted at the airport with security personnel.

In a statement, she told actor Vijay's team, “I’ve come to Malaysia for Thalapathy Thiruvizha, and this is so special because I’m here for Jana Nayagan as well. Feeling truly happy and excited to see you all. Malaysia is already special, and with this event, it becomes even more special.”

Pooja Hegde arrives Actor Pooja Hegde, who was spotted leaving Mumbai for the event, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday.

Meanwhile, fans have reached the venue ahead of the scheduled time.

Line up at Jana Nayagan audio launch event The event will see several performances by several artists including the film's music composer, Anirudh Ravichander. Ravichander is said to lead a live orchestra including 30 singers.

The musical showcase will reportedly bring a blend of Vijay’s most iconic songs with performances on the film’s fresh tracks.

A special performance by singer Shweta Mohan is scheduled to take place.

What is not allowed at Jana Nayagan event Malaysia Gazette reported that the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia/PDRM) has placed a strict ban on politics ahead of the event. A warning against violation of the rules has been issued at the event. This includes a ban on all forms of political expressions, such as political speeches, symbols, banners, materials, movements, convoys, and the live broadcasting of political messages within the event venue or its near by areas.

Ahead of the event, actor Malavika Mohanan extended best wishes to Vijay and his team: “Before my day gets busy with my own movie’s pre-release event, I want to take a moment to express my excitement for the audio launch of #JanaNayagan."

"It’s been an absolute honour to have worked with Vijay sir & and even bigger honour to be able to call him a friend. He is a special person in every sense of the word. I will be cheering for him & the entire team of the film like millions of fans from across the globe.”