Jana Nayagan audio launch today: When, where and how to watch online Vijay’s event

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is going to be the last release of his career. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film are all set to host a special Jana Nayagan audio launch event. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani and Narain in key roles. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jana Nayagan audio launch event: Date and time Jana Nayagan audio launch event is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Touted to be the Thalapathy Thiruvizha Festival, the audio launch will take place on 27 December at Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Jalil Open Ground. It will kick off at 3.30 pm IST.

The event is expected to last for five to six hours. About 80,000 to 1 lakh fans are likely to attend the audio launch. Heavy security has been placed at the venue accordingly.

According to the Malaysia Gazette, the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia/PDRM) has announced a strict ban on politics at the event. The cops have issued a warning against violation of the rules, banning all forms of political speeches, symbols, banners, materials, movements, convoys, and the live broadcasting of political messages within the event venue or its surrounding areas.

How to watch Jana Nayagan audio launch event on OTT For those who cannot make it to Kuala Lumpur, the Jana Nayagan audio launch event will also be available on OTT. The event will be recorded and telecast on the digital platform and television soon.

The audio launch event will be telecast on January 4, 2026, on Zee Tamil.

On the same date, the event will be streaming online from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM on the Zee5 Tamil app.

Jana Nayagan release date Jana Nayagan will hit the theatre screens on January 9, 2026. The film will be clashing with Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab at the box office. Besides this, the Sudha Kongara film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Parasakthi will also lock horns with the these two big releases as it is now releasing in theatres on January 10, 2026.

