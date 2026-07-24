Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: CM Vijay's last film opens at ₹78 crore worldwide, fails to beat Leo, GOAT

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appeared on the big screen one last time in his just released film, Jana Nayagan. Although the film opened big at the box office, it has failed to become one of the top five biggest Tamil openers. Jana Nayagan is trailing behind the first day collections of Vijay's previous hits, The Greatest of All Time ( ₹99.39 crore worldwide) and Leo ( ₹142.03 crore worldwide).

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 On Thursday, Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres worldwide after battling multiple delay in release since January this year. On day 1, the film, starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay earned ₹41 crore net and ₹48.27 crore gross across 13,067 shows in India. The film recorded an average occupancy of 41.6% across theatres.

The film's opening day collections were driven majorly by its Tamil version, which contributed ₹36.50 crore of the ₹41 crore India net haul with 60% occupancy across 7,585 shows. The Telugu version added ₹2.75 crore with 30% occupancy from 1,502 shows, whereas the Hindi dubbed shows saw a mild start, collecting ₹1.75 crore despite releasing across 3,980 shows and registering just 11% occupancy. Overall, the Tamil version accounted for nearly 89% of the film's Day 1 India earnings.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Worldwide The film marked its debut in the overseas market, collecting a gross haul of ₹30 crore. Considering the domestic earnings, Jana Nayagan's total worldwide gross collection reached ₹78.27 crore.

Jana Nayagan, one of the biggest and most controversial release of 2026, was expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India. It failed to surpass some of the biggest opening collections (Tamil) in India such as Vijay’s Leo ( ₹64.80 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore), 2.0 ( ₹60.25 crore), Vijay's Beast ( ₹49.30 crore) and also his GOAT ( ₹44 crore).

About Jana Nayagan and its controversy Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan, along with Vijay, features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

The film, which was originally scheduled for release on January 9 during the Pongal festival earlier this year. However, it was finally released in theatres after a delay of nearly seven months.

The film ran into trouble over certification related issues when the CBFC decided to hold back its clearance on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan director asks audience to watch the film in theatres

Trisha watches Jana Nayagan Actor Trisha Krishnan on Thursday afternoon joined several fans to catch the early show of Jana Nayagan. She joined her mother, Uma Krishnan, to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's film at a theatre in Chennai.

The political action drama is said to be Vijay's 'final' film before he moved to politics permanently as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).