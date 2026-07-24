Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: CM Vijay's last film opens at ₹78 crore worldwide, fails to beat Leo, GOAT

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appeared on the big screen one last time in his just released film, Jana Nayagan. Although the film opened big at the box office, it has failed to become one of the top five biggest Tamil openers. Jana Nayagan is trailing behind the first day collections of Vijay's previous hits, The Greatest of All Time ( ₹99.39 crore worldwide) and Leo ( ₹142.03 crore worldwide).

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 On Thursday, Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres worldwide after battling multiple delay in release since January this year. On day 1, the film, starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay earned ₹41 crore net and ₹48.27 crore gross across 13,067 shows in India. The film recorded an average occupancy of 41.6% across theatres.

The film's opening day collections were driven majorly by its Tamil version, which contributed ₹36.50 crore of the ₹41 crore India net haul with 60% occupancy across 7,585 shows. The Telugu version added ₹2.75 crore with 30% occupancy from 1,502 shows, whereas the Hindi dubbed shows saw a mild start, collecting ₹1.75 crore despite releasing across 3,980 shows and registering just 11% occupancy. Overall, the Tamil version accounted for nearly 89% of the film's Day 1 India earnings.

Advertisement

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Worldwide The film marked its debut in the overseas market, collecting a gross haul of ₹30 crore. Considering the domestic earnings, Jana Nayagan's total worldwide gross collection reached ₹78.27 crore.

Jana Nayagan, one of the biggest and most controversial release of 2026, was expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India. It failed to surpass some of the biggest opening collections (Tamil) in India such as Vijay’s Leo ( ₹64.80 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore), 2.0 ( ₹60.25 crore), Vijay's Beast ( ₹49.30 crore) and also his GOAT ( ₹44 crore).

About Jana Nayagan and its controversy Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan, along with Vijay, features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

Advertisement

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

The film, which was originally scheduled for release on January 9 during the Pongal festival earlier this year. However, it was finally released in theatres after a delay of nearly seven months.

The film ran into trouble over certification related issues when the CBFC decided to hold back its clearance on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan director asks audience to watch the film in theatres

Trisha watches Jana Nayagan Actor Trisha Krishnan on Thursday afternoon joined several fans to catch the early show of Jana Nayagan. She joined her mother, Uma Krishnan, to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's film at a theatre in Chennai.

Advertisement

The political action drama is said to be Vijay's 'final' film before he moved to politics permanently as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims not does it endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.