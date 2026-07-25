Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's film records 50% drop, enters ₹100 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's last acting stint, Jana Nayagan saw a massive drop in earnings on day 2 after a fair response on the premiere day. However, the film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide despite the low turnout in theatres.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, Jana Nayagan recorded collections falling 50.5% to ₹21.15 crore from ₹42.70 crore on its previous day.

The Vijay-starrer continues to draw majority of its business from the Tamil market, which raked in ₹17.95 crore with 44% occupancy across 6,306 shows on day 2.

Jana Nayagan in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu Jana Nayagan in Hindi remained muted, earning ₹1.85 crore despite a wider release across 4,567 shows with just 11% occupancy. On the other hand, the Telugu version added ₹1.35 crore with 24% occupancy from 1,317 shows. Considering all languages, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹63.85 crore. Its worldwide gross is now at ₹112.50 crore, including a contribution of ₹37.50 crore from overseas markets on day 2.

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Jana Nayagan opened to mixed response from the critics. However, it was well-received by the fans.

Besides Vijay in the lead, the film also has Bobby Deol as the prime antagonist. Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani are also a part of the film in key roles.

The film is directed by H Vinoth. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

Director says… Talking about casting ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, Vinoth recently said that the film acts as a bridge between niche political cinema and mainstream Tamil audiences.

"When you go to the common people, if you ask a lady or a child, they wouldn't have watched 'Sathuranga Vettai'," Vinoth told PTI. He said that collaborating with a massive star like Vijay is essential to deliver critical messages to the remaining 90 percent of the audience.

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He compared Jana Nayagan with his previous film Sathuranga Vettai, adding that the latter catered primarily to a "10 per cent club" of decision-makers who already grasped the complex concepts.

Controversy around Vijay's film The film originally slated for a Pongal release in January this year. It was scheduled to clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab at the box office.

The film ran into trouble over certification related issues after CBFC held back its clearance on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

The film was finally released in theatres after a delay of nearly seven months. The title card of the film introduced ‘CM Vijay’.

The political action drama is touted to be Vijay's 'final' film. He has now finally moved to politics permanently as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also the CM of the state.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims not does it endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



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Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.