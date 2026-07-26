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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's film sees weekend boost, inches close to ₹200 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's ‘last’ film is expected to hit the 200 crore worldwide by Sunday, its day 4. The film saw 34.8% growth in domestic earning on day 3. Check India gross collection, overseas haul and more.

Sneha Biswas
Published26 Jul 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan’.
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan’.
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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: CM Vijay's film Jana Nayagan witnessed an upward trend after a dip in earnings. The film is expected to hit 200 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. It is directed by H Vinoth.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3

On day 3, Jana Nayagan raked in 28.50 crore net in India. The film marked a 34.8% increase in its collection from the previous day's 21.15 crore.

The film was screened across 12,299 shows domestically with an average occupancy of 38.7%. The original Tamil language shows continued to dominate the film's business, contributing 24.40 crore with 59% occupancy across 6,368 shows. The Hindi version earned 2.70 crore from 4,628 shows with 15% occupancy. On the other hand, the Telugu dubbed shows added 1.40 crore with 24% occupancy across 1,303 shows.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 2: Vijay's film records 50% drop in earnings

Jana Nayagan has collected an estimated 92.35 crore net at the Indian box office in its first three days. After opening with 42.70 crore on Thursday, the Vijay-starrer witnessed the unexpected dip on Friday with 21.15 crore, before bouncing back on Saturday with 28.50 crore, reflecting a 34.8% day-on-day growth.

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With day 3 earnings, Jana Nayagan's total India net collection is now at 92.35 crore, while the India gross stood at 108.34 crore.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, Vijay's last film added 20 crore gross on Saturday, pushing its international total to 63.50 crore gross. Adding the domestic business so far, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to 171.84 crore on day 3. Sunday is expected to help the film enter the 200 crore club.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political drama. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan review: Audience say CM Vijay deserved ‘better farewell’

The film featured music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

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The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal 2026. However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.

Jana Nayagan response

The film finally released on 23 July and received a warm welcome from Vijay fans. It gained mixed reactions from critics.

The Live Mint review of Jana Nayagan called the film ‘unworthy’ of the actor-turned-politician's farewell from cinema.

“Let’s be real, nobody is looking for a masterpiece here. But we are looking for an intriguing plot, a couple of swoon-worthy action set pieces, and one final moment for Tamil cinema’s last star actor to shine. Vinoth doesn’t even manage one of these. He borrows characters and the general blueprint from Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari (2023)—with Mamitha Baiju as Viji reprising Sreeleela’s role—and then builds the film around Vijay’s party and political ambitions, the threat of communal forces entering Tamil Nadu, his promise to make the state safer for women, and to clean up the corruption. All this in a slipshod screenplay that jumps from one issue to the next,” an excerpt reads.

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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