Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's film sees weekend boost, inches close to ₹200 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: CM Vijay's film Jana Nayagan witnessed an upward trend after a dip in earnings. The film is expected to hit ₹200 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. It is directed by H Vinoth.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 On day 3, Jana Nayagan raked in ₹28.50 crore net in India. The film marked a 34.8% increase in its collection from the previous day's ₹21.15 crore.

The film was screened across 12,299 shows domestically with an average occupancy of 38.7%. The original Tamil language shows continued to dominate the film's business, contributing ₹24.40 crore with 59% occupancy across 6,368 shows. The Hindi version earned ₹2.70 crore from 4,628 shows with 15% occupancy. On the other hand, the Telugu dubbed shows added ₹1.40 crore with 24% occupancy across 1,303 shows.

Jana Nayagan has collected an estimated ₹92.35 crore net at the Indian box office in its first three days. After opening with ₹42.70 crore on Thursday, the Vijay-starrer witnessed the unexpected dip on Friday with ₹21.15 crore, before bouncing back on Saturday with ₹28.50 crore, reflecting a 34.8% day-on-day growth.

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With day 3 earnings, Jana Nayagan's total India net collection is now at ₹92.35 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹108.34 crore.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Vijay's last film added ₹20 crore gross on Saturday, pushing its international total to ₹63.50 crore gross. Adding the domestic business so far, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to ₹171.84 crore on day 3. Sunday is expected to help the film enter the ₹200 crore club.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political drama. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

The film featured music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

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The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal 2026. However, the film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.

Jana Nayagan response The film finally released on 23 July and received a warm welcome from Vijay fans. It gained mixed reactions from critics.

The Live Mint review of Jana Nayagan called the film ‘unworthy’ of the actor-turned-politician's farewell from cinema.

“Let’s be real, nobody is looking for a masterpiece here. But we are looking for an intriguing plot, a couple of swoon-worthy action set pieces, and one final moment for Tamil cinema’s last star actor to shine. Vinoth doesn’t even manage one of these. He borrows characters and the general blueprint from Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari (2023)—with Mamitha Baiju as Viji reprising Sreeleela’s role—and then builds the film around Vijay’s party and political ambitions, the threat of communal forces entering Tamil Nadu, his promise to make the state safer for women, and to clean up the corruption. All this in a slipshod screenplay that jumps from one issue to the next,” an excerpt reads.

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.