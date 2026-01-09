Jana Nayagan censor row: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin alleges political interference as CBFC delays certification

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday sharply criticised the Centre over delays in film certification, accusing the Union government of turning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) into a political tool.

Reacting to the certification delay faced by actor Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, Stalin alleged that the censor body was being used in the same manner as central investigative agencies.

“In the line of #CBI, #ED and #IT, the Censor Board has also turned into a new weapon of the Union BJP government. Strong condemnations!” Stalin said in a post on X.

Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay’s final film before his formal entry into politics, was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 January 2026. However, the release hit a roadblock after the Central Board of Film Certification delayed issuing a U/A 16+ certificate, despite the examining committee recommending approval with minor modifications.

The film, produced by KVN Productions LLP, is reportedly mounted on a budget of around ₹500 crore and was planned for a large-scale Pongal release across nearly 5,000 screens worldwide.

According to sources, the CBFC examining committee had cleared the film with suggested changes. However, the CBFC chairperson later referred the film to a revising committee after one of the five committee members raised objections, claiming their concerns had not been adequately addressed.

The CBFC cited provisions under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, which allow the chairperson to seek a review if dissatisfied with the recommendations of the examining committee.

The delay has triggered political reactions in Tamil Nadu, with Stalin’s remarks adding to the ongoing debate over alleged central interference in creative and cultural spaces, particularly amid Vijay’s growing political profile.

