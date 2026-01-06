Jana Nayagan Day 1 advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to have good opening, crosses 2.4 lakh ticket sales

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ has generated exceptional global interest ahead of its planned theatrical release on 9 January, with advance bookings reaching unprecedented levels for a Tamil film.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Advance Bookings Day 1 The political action thriller, which marks Vijay’s final cinematic appearance before his transition into politics, has already crossed an estimated ₹50 crore in worldwide pre-sales, signalling one of the biggest openings in recent memory.

According to industry trackers, overseas markets, particularly Malaysia, have shown phenomenal demand. Within 24 hours of advance booking opening, ticket sales in Malaysia reportedly exceeded 90,000, translating into a gross of more than RM 2.1 million. This performance puts ‘Jana Nayagan’ close to breaking the country’s advance-booking records previously set by Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Vijay's ‘Leo’.

The Malaysia Film Censorship Board has granted the film a ‘16’ rating, allowing viewers aged 16 and above to attend screenings.

Domestic pre-sales have also been strong. In Kerala, advance ticket income has reached approximately ₹2.36 crore, reflecting solid interest beyond Vijay’s traditional fan base in Tamil Nadu. Early tracking data suggests that across India the first-day advance booking gross, excluding blocked seats, stands at around ₹5.86 crore, with tickets sold for over 2,070 shows and an average ticket price of about ₹217.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Plot and Legal Issues The narrative of ‘Jana Nayagan’ centres on an upright and fearless police inspector who confronts a powerful conspiracy involving an extremist group and influential politician, with stakes that strike at the heart of Indian democracy.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and others. It has been widely promoted as Vijay’s “swan song” before he embarks on a full-time political career.

Despite the box office momentum, Jana Nayagan is facing regulatory challenges in India. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued the final censor certificate for the Tamil version, prompting its producers to seek intervention from the Madras High Court.

KVN Productions filed a petition arguing that delays in the certification process could cause significant financial and reputational harm.

During the hearing, the CBFC informed the court that the film would be reviewed by a newly appointed panel. The producers had initially applied for certification on 18 December 2025, and an examining committee recommended a U/A certificate subject to certain cuts and modifications. After compliance with those suggestions, the final clearance remained pending, and the matter was referred to a revising committee.

The Madras High Court has scheduled further hearings for 7 January, with the judge questioning why the release could not be postponed by a day.

While the certification issue continues to unfold, theatres in parts of India have begun accepting bookings, and early morning shows are selling out in cities such as Mumbai, underscoring the film’s strong pull.

Industry observers note that even with these regulatory hurdles, the advance sales indicate a potentially record-breaking box office performance for Jana Nayagan when it finally reaches screens in January.