Jana Nayagan director urges audiences to watch Vijay's film in theatres despite leak – Here's why

Director H Vinoth has urged audiences to watch Jana Nayagan in theatres despite the film’s leak, saying the Vijay-starrer is more than a commercial entertainer and addresses sensitive political issues.

Jana Nayagan director urges audience to watch the film despite leak Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, Vinoth acknowledged that the leak could affect the film’s theatrical prospects, particularly among audiences who may have already watched an unauthorised copy. "A lot of people have already watched Jana Nayagan. I don't know if they will come back to theatres to watch it again," he said.

However, the director appealed to audiences who want to support Vijay and engage with the film’s political themes to experience it on the big screen. "They should come to the theatres because they want to watch Vijay sir. Jana Nayagan is not just a commercial film. It is not merely about praising TVK [Vijay's political party] either. We have addressed sensitive political issues in the film. My wish is that people watch the content and discuss it."

Vinoth also reflected on the political developments surrounding Vijay since the film was made. Vijay, who transitioned from cinema into politics and is now Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, was not in that position when Jana Nayagan was filmed.

"It feels like a dream to me. Back then, no one said Vijay sir would become the Chief Minister. Even I never imagined it would happen. The fact that he won the election is phenomenal. I think we have underestimated the scale of his victory," Vinoth said.

Despite the dramatic changes in Vijay’s public life, the director said the central message of the film had not been altered by subsequent events.

"So many extraordinary things have happened in such a short span of time. This film was made before the elections, and even now, the content in the film remains the same," he said.

More about the film Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain and Nassar, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 23 after a prolonged delay linked to certification issues.

The film received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification after a months-long process, while the leak added another layer of uncertainty to its theatrical release.