‘Jana Nayagan in real life’: Fans urge Vijay to release much-awaited last film as new CM of Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijay continues to trend online ever since his party TVK took the lead on Monday during the ongoing counting of votes. As per early trends at 3 pm, TVK is ahead in the race with 107 seats. Amid this, fans took to X and urged Vijay, who is predicted to become the new CM, to release his much-awaited last film, Jana Nayagan.
On the micro-blogging site, a user wrote, “They may have stalled the release of Jana Nayagan. But they couldn’t stop Vijay from becoming the true Jana Nayagan... the people’s leader. Trust life’s plan. It’s always bigger and better (sic).”
"Just imagine if the movie "Jana Nayagan" had been released (sic)," added another.
One wrote, “So Jana Nayagan happened in real life even before movie release (sic).”
Yet another pleaded, "Announce Jana Nayagan release date today evening @KvnProductions #TVKVijay (sic)."
Someone joked, “Bro became CM to release his banned movie, 'Jana Nayagan'”
An emotional post from a fan read: "#Jananayagan will be the last film of @actorvijay Anna. We will miss you. What you have done is unimaginable. I haven't seen MGR legacy now I will tell my kids about your movies and celebrations. Our Next CM congrats anna (sic)."
"The roar is deafening! With Thalapathy Vijay as CM, the era of hurdles is over. No one can stop the rise of Jana Nayagan anymore. The people’s leader has the power, and the vision is now reality. History in the making (sic)," a different user said.
"From cinema to politics, Thalapathy Vijay is creating history. A real Jana Nayagan (sic)," said one more user.
Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, was scheduled to release earlier this year. However, its release date was pushed multiple times due to censor board-related issues and its overlap with the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026.
The film music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is backed by KVN Productions and is helmed by director H Vinoth. Jana Nagayan was billed as Vijay’s last film, as he has quit cinema for his political career.
Previously, reports claimed that Jana Nayagan would release in May 2026. However, an official release date is awaited.
Amid the counting, Vijay's family were seen celebrating his big win. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, told ANI, "I am so happy", as the family gathered to follow the counting together.
The celebrations at his residence also saw music and dancing. Family members played Whistle Podu from Vijay's film The Greatest of All Time.
Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, added, "She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy..."
Meanwhile, security was also tightened at Vijay's residence amid the high-stakes election results. Cops were deployed as trends predicted results in favour of TVK.
Vijay is predicted to become the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
An official announcement is yet to come.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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