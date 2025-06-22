Jana Nayagan makers launch teaser on Thalapathy Vijay’s 51st birthday; excited netizens react: ‘Goosebumps’

‘Jana Nayagan: The First Roar’ makers provided fans a glimpse of Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie on the occasion of his 51st birthday. The teaser of the mush awaited movie was released on June 21, leaving everyone surprised and excited.

The 65-second teaser of H Vinoth directorial movie opened with the words, “A true leader rises not for power, but for people." Vijay is portrayed as a fearless police officer driven by justice and empathy rather than authority. The visual extravaganza shows the police officer emerging from a town engulfed in flames with katana in hand.

Watch ‘Jana Nayagan: The First Roar’ teaser here:

Social media reaction Social media users flooded the internet with a flurry of reactions and production house KVN Productions in a post on X wrote, “1M+ realtime roars in 15 mins.”

A user stated, “Bgm 1st time - ok, 2nd time - good, 3rd time - wow, nth time - goosebumps ra eley... Ani bro rockzzzz.... Hope Sai Abhyankar creates the same magic in Thala 64 and Thalaivar.”

Another user remarked, "G of K-Town. HBD Thalapathy Vijay." A third user wrote, "Thalapathy Look = Leo + Mersal." A fourth user commented, "His walk. His eyes. That SMIRK. Every frame screams 'I'M BACK'." A fifth user said, "Thalapathy Vijay + Anirudh = Goosebumps Guaranteed." A sixth user replied, “The last movie, Thalapathy, miss you.” Another comment read, “One Last Roar.....!! Thalaivaaaa.”

The ensemble cast of the political action thriller features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Shruti Haasan, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, alongside Vijay.

