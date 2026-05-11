Jana Nayagan release date: When to watch CM Vijay's last film in theatres? Makers share big update

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is expected to shatter multiple box office record with the release of his much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan. The film serves as the last release in Vijay's acting career as he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. After enduring multiple delays, the film is all set to release in theatres this month, as per the latest update.

When will Jana Nayagan release On Sunday, Vijay took his oath as the CM of the state. At the ceremony, Venkat K Narayana, founder of KVN Productions, who is backing the film, shared an update about Jana Nayagan.

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According to a report by the Indian Express, Narayana revealed that Jana Nayagan is currently undergoing its final certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film's release was previously postponed due to certification issues.

“Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are very happy and excited,” said Venkat K Narayana. Reportedly, he also added that Jana Nayagan is likely to hit theatrical screens in approximately 14 days.

Also Read | CM of Tamil Nadu Vijay: Jana Nayagan new title card leaves fans in frenzy

“I know Vijay sir personally. He is very disciplined and dedicated, and whatever he promises, he fulfils. He walks the talk,” Narayana said.

“I think a new leadership, a new era begins. He has turned out to be Jana Nayagan (a man of the people) for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

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Talking to reporters, the producer of Jana Nayagan also reacted to setbacks faced by the team as they postponed the release multiple times. He called those events “unfortunate” and emphasised that the film is currently moving ahead.

Controversies around Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan created a storm on the internet as its release collided with Vijay's campaigning ahead of the Assembly Polls 2026.

Later, the film was leaked online on illegal websites.

KVN Productions had released an official statement, requesting people not to watch or share any leaked material of the film. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also warned of strict legal action in the matter.

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As per reports, multiple people, including an assistant director, have been arrested in connection with the online leak.

Many celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Deverakonda, also came forward and criticised the leak of the film ahead of its release.

About Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth, who has films such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai and Thunivu under his credit.

Jana Nayagan is billed as an action-packed political entertainer. It features an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.

Also Read | Trisha struggles to hide tears as Vijay becomes CM, sparks rumours again

The story of the film follows a former police officer who becomes a reluctant leader, challenging corrupt authorities to protect the people. It is reported to be a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

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The film music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew includes editor Pradeep E Ragav, stunt choreographer Analarasu and cinematographer Sathyan Sooriyan.

The film was originally expected to be released on the occasion of Pongal on January 9.