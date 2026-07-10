Jana Nayagan release date: When will Thalapathy Vijay's last film hit theatres after 'A' certificate?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan finally has a release date. The film, which will be his last acting stint, was recently cleared for release with an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ending multiple delays, Jana Nayagan is said to be released this month.

Advertisement

When will Jana Nayagan release? The film's release date was recently confirmed by Suprith Mohan, business head and producer at KVN Productions, who is backing the project. Mohan told SCREEN that Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will release on July 24 in theatres worldwide.

The announcement has gained positive reactions from the fans, who were eagerly waiting for the film's release.

Changes and cuts in Jana Nayagan The certification is currently available on the official site of CBFC. The film's total running time is 183 minutes, which comes to 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Multiple changes and cuts have been reportedly made by the board. Among them, the biggest one is said to be the removal of the word TVK in the film.

Advertisement

While a dialogue "Ambedkar sattam...to... TVK sattam" was altered, reportedly, some explicit words were muted.

The reference to TVK was removed from both the audio and visuals.

Another dialogue was revised to clarify that "Ambedkar is shown on the cover page of the book wherever it appears," again with no change in the full duration of the movie. Visuals depicting the Indian flag falling to the ground were deleted. Words like "Bhagavatham" and "Ranganathar" were muted.

Also Read | CM of Tamil Nadu Vijay: Jana Nayagan new title card leaves fans in frenzy

Jana Nayagan controversy Over the past several months, Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' faced delays earlier due to certification issues.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to be released on January 9 on the occasion of Pongal 2026.

The film ran into controversy when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls in 2026.

Advertisement

A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16 certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9.

Later, the producers moved the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision.

It also made headlines after parts of the film or the whole film were reportedly leaked online. The makers, KVN Productions, had released an official statement requesting people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, were illegally circulated online. They also warned of strict legal action against anyone circulating the clips in the matter.

Advertisement

The leak was condemned by many in the industry.

About Vijay's last release Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The cinematography is helmed by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing is done by Pradeep E Ragav.

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol. The film features Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles as well.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.