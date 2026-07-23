Jana Nayagan review: Critics disappointed by Vijay's last film, audience say CM deserved ‘better farewell’

Jana Nayagan review: The highly anticipated film of the year, featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, hit screens worldwide on Thursday. “The movie belongs to the people,” announced producer Venkat K Narayana as the film finally released after battling multiple delays. Several fans were seen turning the release into a festive occasion to markThalapathy Vijay's last acting stint.

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Jana Nayagan receives mixed review However, not everyone is pleased with Jana Nayagan. Critics and audience like have called the film ‘strictly for’ Vijay fans. A section of people gave mixed reviews to the film online.

On X, a critic post read: “#JanaNayagan A Painful Farewell for Vijay! Apart from a few elevation blocks and Anirudh’s score in places, nothing works here. H. Vinoth’s execution is very sloppy, and the changes he made, especially the subplots, feel completely outdated. Bobby Deol’s villain track is atrocious and laughable at times. VFX and production values are poor, editing is all over the place, the core emotional moments from the original are inserted without any proper flow, and the climax tests your patience to the max. Outright Disappointing!”

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“Doesn’t Work… A Big Disappointment,” shared another self claimed trade analyst. He added, “The movie starts off okay, with a few crowd-pleasing elevation moments that #ThalapathyVijay’s fans will enjoy. But apart from that, there isn’t much to like. Director H. Vinoth’s take on the adapted story feels weak, and the extra side plots feel old and pointless.

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“Visual effects, and production value are sub-standard. Most importantly, the emotional moments don’t hit home because the story feels disconnected and messy. The climax drags on for too long, making the film feel tiring by the end. Bobby Deol’s character is poorly written ,his villain never feels like a real threat, even Anirudh’s BGM is weak this time. Overall, it’s a disappointing watch…”

He also predicted, “On the box office front, the film is set to register a solid opening, powered by Vijay’s megastardom. However, the real test begins on the weekdays, when its sustainability will be put to the test.”

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“The biggest strength of Jana Nayagan is Vijay… The biggest weakness of Jana Nayagan is everything around Vijay… Watch it only if you are a die hard fan of Thalapathy Vijay... Actor deserved a better farewell,” a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

However, another fan arugued online, saying, “#JanaNayagan is a pure surreal experience. The emotional connect hits hardest, especially @actorvijay & Mamitha Baiju scenes. @anirudhofficial's BGM & Songs = Instant Goosebumps! Interval sequence is PEAK CINEMA. Bussy Anandh's cameo was totally unexpected & the BEST farewell for Thalapathy Vijay. Climax is fire!”

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A different one pointed out what worked and didn't in the film. “Everything you’d expect from a classic Thalapathy entertainer. Yes, the film has its flaws… but this isn’t the time for a review. This is a farewell to Thalapathy Vijay and a celebration of everything he has given Tamil cinema. As a fan, it’s heartbreaking to realize that there won’t be another Thalapathy film to look forward to. That thought alone brings tears to my eyes. And as always, Anirudh gave it everything he had. His music elevated every emotion,” the fan grew emotional.

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From early morning celebrations to fans dancing to music, bringing giant cut-outs of Vijay and chanting outside cinema halls, fans welcomed Jana Nayagan in theatres across Tamil Nadu with a big celebration.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan director asks audience to watch the film in theatres

Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.

The film music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.