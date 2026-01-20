Jana Nayagan row: Madras HC reserves order on censor board's appeal on actor Vijay’s film certification

Amid ongoing Jana Nayagan censor certification row, the Madras High Court has reserved its order on the censor board's appeal against a single-judge direction to grant U/A certificate to Vijay-starrer film.

Vijay's film, which was slated for a Pongal release on January 9, ran into last-minute hurdles, after the CBFC did not issue certification on time.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). ‘Jana Nayagan’ is widely publicised as Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged entry into politics.

On January 15, the Supreme Court had asked the Madras High Court to decide on the plea on January 20 after it refused to entertain the plea filed by the producer, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.

On January 9, the high court division bench, hearing an appeal filed by the CBFC, granted an interim stay against the single judge's verdict, hours after Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to give clearance, setting aside the film board's directive to refer the matter to a review committee.

The single-judge bench had said that once the board had decided to grant the certificate, the chairperson had no power to send the matter to the review committee. The film board immediately preferred an appeal against the order.

Following the SC directive, the appeal was heard by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arun Murugan, who reserved the order.

A single judge’s bench had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan'. However, leaving the fate of Vijay’s film in Limbo, the division bench of the Madras High Court stayed a single-judge direction.

Earlier, appearing for the producers in SC, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had said that a film is a perishable item, and it would cause "serious injury" if adjudication of the dispute is delayed.

Rohatgi submitted that it is a long-settled industry practice to announce the release date before Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance, and over 5,000 theatres were booked for the screening of the movie.