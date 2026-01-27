Jana Nayagan row: Why Madras HC overturned single judge order, what’s next

In a major setback for top actor Vijay’s Tamil film "Jana Nayagan", the Madras High Court on Tuesday overturned an earlier order that had asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to the movie. The court observed that certain portions of the film referring to the Army and religious sentiments needed closer scrutiny.

A First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan noted that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have allowed the CBFC sufficient time to submit its counter affidavit before issuing directions. The Bench held that the censor board’s objections deserved proper consideration.

How does this impact the film’s release plans? With the High Court setting aside the single judge’s order, the fate of "Jana Nayagan" has once again become uncertain. The film, which was originally scheduled for a Pongal release earlier this month, now faces fresh delays.

The project is also being closely watched as it is believed to be Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry. The actor heads the newly formed Tamiga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The CBFC had challenged the January 9 order passed by Justice Asha, which not only directed the board to issue a censor certificate but also quashed a January 5 communication from the Regional Officer. That communication stated that, following a complaint from one of the board members, the Chairperson had referred the film to a revising committee.

What did the court say about Army and religious references? The Bench pointed out that the movie contains references to the Army and religious sentiments which could potentially disturb religious harmony. Since of this, the Chairperson’s decision to send the film to the revising committee was not arbitrary and required judicial examination.

The court clarified that the single judge would now be free to determine whether the referral to the revising committee was justified.

Was any relief granted to the film’s producers? Yes. The High Court granted liberty to M/s KVN Productions LLP, the producers of the big-budget film, to amend their plea and seek an early hearing before the single judge.

What happened during earlier hearings? On January 20, the First Bench had reserved its verdict after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. Earlier, on January 9, Justice Asha had ruled in favour of the producer and directed the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately. However, the same day, the First Bench stayed that order.

On December 22, 2025, the producer received a communication stating that a five-member examining committee had recommended the film for screening and certification. However, after a complaint from one of the committee members, the CBFC Chairperson put the recommendation on hold and referred the matter to a revising committee. This decision was conveyed to the producer on January 5.