Jana Nayagan: Supreme Court dismisses producer's plea for CBFC clearance; Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil movie delayed further

SC refuses to interfere at this stage on the plea by the Jana Nayagan producer. While dismissing KVN Production's plea seeking CBFC clearance, the Supreme Court has asked the Jana Nayagan producer to raise the arguments before the Madras High Court's Division Bench. SC has also asked the Division bench of Madras HC to hear the plea on 20 January.

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, now faces further release delay. The legal dispute continues over its censor certificate. The film was originally planned as a Pongal release on 9 January.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld clearance. It has cited concerns about excessive violence and the alleged portrayal of certain groups. This led the producers to approach the courts for urgent relief.

Some Kerala distributors announced a tentative plan to release the movie on 14 January. However, until the CBFC certification is granted, that remains uncertain as well.