Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer's second single to drop on December 18, intense new look unveiled

The makers of ‘Jana Nayagan’, widely described as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry, have officially announced the release date of the movie’s second single.

Jana Nayagan 2nd Single To Be Released Soon The update was shared on social media, with the team declaring, “Calm till yesterday… storm from the 18th. #JanaNayaganSecondSingle is releasing on Dec 18th (sic).”

Alongside the announcement, a striking new poster was unveiled, presenting Vijay in a commanding avatar. He dominates the frame with an intense expression, sporting a sharp moustache and stubble beard, standing atop a jeep while leading a fierce group of men into what appears to be a high-stakes confrontation.

The visual reinforces the film’s larger-than-life tone and has further fuelled fan anticipation.

Rumoured Plot of the Film Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ has been in the spotlight for months, not only because it marks Vijay’s last on-screen appearance, but also due to persistent speculation surrounding its story.

With less than a month to go before its release, excitement peaked after reports emerged about the film’s runtime. According to Cinema Express, the film is expected to run for approximately 3 hours and 6 minutes, which would make it Vijay’s second-longest film after Shankar’s ‘Nanban’ (3 hours and 8 minutes). The production team, however, has not issued an official confirmation yet.

An audio launch event for ‘Jana Nayagan’ is scheduled to be held in Malaysia on December 27, a grand overseas celebration that underlines the film’s scale and Vijay’s global fan following.

Is ‘Jana Nayagan’ a Remake of Baghavanth Kesari? The alleged storyline suggests a layered narrative built around two powerful characters. One is a hero who fights relentlessly for the people, while the other is a formidable antagonist driven by authority and control.

Having crossed paths once in the past, their lives collide again years later. The story reportedly unfolds through a child’s unspoken fear, reopening old wounds and drawing the protagonist — a former police officer — into a conflict that extends beyond personal vengeance into a broader social battle.

This plot description has effectively ended rumours that Jana Nayagan is a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Baghavanth Kesari, with industry observers noting clear thematic and narrative differences between the two films.

More About Vijay's Role Vijay is said to be playing a police officer, a role packed with emotion, high-octane action and social responsibility — elements that have defined several of his recent performances. Pooja Hegde stars as the female lead, while Bobby Deol is expected to appear in a powerful negative role, adding significant weight to the conflict.

The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamita Baiju and several others. There is also speculation that celebrated directors Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj could make special appearances, though no official confirmation has been made.

Pongal 2026 box-office clash ‘Jana Nayagan’ boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Raghav. The film is targeting a Pongal 2026 release on 9 January, setting up a major box-office clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Parasakthi’, which is scheduled to hit screens on 14 January, 2026.

