Jana Nayagan trailer launch: Thalapathy Vijay fans pour milk on banners in Chennai as celebrations erupt

Fans of actor Vijay marked the release of the ‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer with traditional celebrations across the city, with several supporters seen pouring milk over large banners bearing the star’s image.

Fans pour milk over Thalapathy Vijay's massive cut outs after the release of ‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer The ritual, commonly associated with major film releases in Tamil Nadu, unfolded in various neighbourhoods as fans gathered early to commemorate what is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before his transition into politics.

Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed crowds chanting slogans, bursting crackers and performing milk abhishekams on towering cut-outs of the actor.

Similar scenes were reported in Madurai, where supporters of Vijay — who also heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) — celebrated the trailer launch with street-level festivities and organised gatherings. For many fans, the occasion carried added emotional weight, as ‘Jana Nayagan’ is being promoted as the superstar’s swansong on screen.

More about ‘Jana Nayagan’ ‘Jana Nayagan’ — which translates to People’s Hero — is described as a political action thriller and is seen by many as mirroring Vijay’s own transition from cinema to public life. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in key roles, and is loosely adapted from the 2023 Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’.

The project was first announced in September 2024 under the working title Thalapathy 69, marking Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor. The official title was revealed in January 2025. Principal photography began in October 2024 in Chennai, followed by schedules in Payanoor and additional shoots back in Chennai, before wrapping in August 2025.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav, expectations are high for the film’s technical polish.

