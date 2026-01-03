Jana Nayagan trailer out: Thalapathy Vijay locks horns with Bobby Deol in gritty action thriller, fans celebrate

The trailer of Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated film ‘Jana Nayagan’ has been released, marking what is expected to be the actor’s final appearance on screen before he steps away from cinema to focus on politics.

‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer OUT Unveiled on Saturday, 3 January, 2026, the trailer has generated widespread attention among fans and industry observers alike, not only for its high-octane action but also for its symbolic weight as the swansong of one of Tamil cinema’s most influential stars. The film is directed by H Vinoth, known for ‘Valimai’ and ‘Thunivu’, and produced by KVN Productions.

The trailer opens with a tense exchange in which one man asks another about a figure named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan. As the description unfolds, the listener’s eyes widen in shock at the mention of Vetri’s reputation and feared presence.

The character is soon revealed to be Vijay, who is shown commanding the screen through a series of intense action sequences, establishing him as a man both revered and dreaded.

In a quieter moment, Vetri’s daughter, played by Mamitha Baiju, asks him if he is Superman. He replies, “I am just an ordinary man. But I have heard people say that whatever I do is super.” The line, delivered with restraint, underscores the film’s attempt to balance mass appeal with emotional grounding.

The trailer then shifts forward in time, showing Vetri training his now-grown daughter through rigorous physical drills, urging her to join the army. The narrative takes a darker turn when she is kidnapped by a group of goons.

Vetri launches a relentless rescue mission, setting the stage for a confrontation with an enigmatic antagonist played by Bobby Deol. Deol’s character, who appears to be orchestrating the abduction, invites Vetri to “play a game”, hinting at a larger, more sinister plan.

What follows is a barrage of stylised action: Vetri overpowering gangs, firing guns, deflecting bullets and cutting down enemies with an axe. The trailer closes on a direct address to the audience, with Vijay’s character staring into the camera and declaring that he has no intention of backing down.

“I am coming,” he says, putting a new spin on his iconic line, “I am waiting.”

Fans celebrate the release of the trailer In Madurai Tamil Nadu, fans of actor Vijay, who also leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), celebrated the release of the trailer of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan across parts of the city, marking the occasion with enthusiastic gatherings and displays of support.

More about the film ‘Jana Nayagan’ — which translates to People’s Hero — is described as a political action thriller and is seen by many as mirroring Vijay’s own transition from cinema to public life. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in key roles, and is loosely adapted from the 2023 Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’.

The project was first announced in September 2024 under the working title Thalapathy 69, marking Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor. The official title was revealed in January 2025. Principal photography began in October 2024 in Chennai, followed by schedules in Payanoor and additional shoots back in Chennai, before wrapping in August 2025.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav, expectations are high for the film’s technical polish.