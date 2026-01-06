Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi advance booking: Malaysia works wonders for Vijay as films await CBFC clearance in India

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, scheduled for a festive release on 9 January, is already receiving a thunderous response at the global box office, with Malaysia leading the worldwide ticket sales.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan's worldwide pre-sales were recorded to be around ₹35 crore, of which the overseas markets alone accounted for over ₹25 crore.

Malaysia, where the Jana Nayagan's grand audio launch was held, recorded the biggest booking run for the movie, highlighting its massive international pull.

The Vijay-starrer sold a staggering 50,000 tickets within just two hours, making it the fastest ticket sale ever for an Indian film in the country, according to Sacnilk.

Beyond Malaysia, Sacnilk reported that global markets, including North America and the UK, have seen strong pre-sales, pushing overseas collections to over 25 crore on the opening day, well ahead of the release.

In India, the pre-sales totalled only ₹7 crore, with over ₹4 crore coming from Karnataka alone. Vijay's movie has achieved this feat at a time when bookings in India, including those in Tamil Nadu, are still not fully open.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has grossed nearly ₹1 crore in advance sales in its home state, based on limited shows so far. These numbers are only a tip of what is expected to be a much bigger pre-release surge for Jana Nayagan.

Full-fledged advance booking for Jana Nayagan is expected to open on Tuesday, 6 January. According to social media buzz, the online bookings will open today at 2 PM on BookMyShow.

CBFC clearance awaited Meanwhile, according to a Moneycontrol report, there is a delay in advance ticket bookings of Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi as they wait certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Industry norms require cinemas to wait for CBFC certification to avoid last-minute disruptions, as cuts or dialogue changes may be ordered.

Fans and exhibitors are being made to wait a lot longer than they expected for the two of Tamil cinema’s most anticipated January releases. Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi is slated for a 10 January release.

Moneycontrol report said that the mandatory censor certificate is awaited before theatres finalise the show timings and ticket sales. Thus, the advance bookings in Tamil Nadu, the key market for both films, are yet to open.