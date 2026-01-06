Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi: How Tamil Nadu’s DMK–TVK political battle plays out on screen this Pongal

This Pongal, Tamil Nadu’s political battle will be partly playing out on cinema screens.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and the DMK-linked Parasakthi — the two films releasing ahead of Pongal weekend — may well mark the opening salvo of Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly election battle.

The timing is striking. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, while actor Vijay has announced his formal political foray through Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the party he launched last year. Legislative Assembly elections in the state are expected to be held in April–May 2026.

Release clash in a poll year Jana Nayagan, which Vijay has described as his final film before fully entering politics, is scheduled for release on January 9. The film marks his 69th screen appearance. Parasakthi, produced by a DMK family member, will hit theatres a day later, on January 10. Its release was advanced from January 14, setting up an unusual back-to-back clash during the Pongal weekend in a politically charged year.

Many see Jana Nayagan as Vijay’s cinematic farewell before a full-fledged political career. Announcing the Pongal release, the production house framed it as a festive offering, saying: “Adiyum othaiyum kalanthu vechu vidiya vidiya virundhu vecha” (“Mixing rhythm and tune together, they laid out a feast that lasted till dawn”).

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Baskaran, whose wife is the great-granddaughter of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Set in the 1960s, the film is said to revolve around the anti-Hindi agitations. Its trailer depicts a law enforcing Hindi as the sole official language nationwide, triggering widespread protests.

The rivalry has spilled beyond cinema halls. Posters of Parasakthi were reportedly torn down during a Jana Nayagan trailer screening in Madurai, with Vijay fans blamed for the incident. “TVK” chants also disrupted a Parasakthi audio launch event in Chennai, underlining how closely cinema and politics are intersecting this Pongal.

Box office buzz Jana Nayagan has already generated a strong response in advance bookings, particularly overseas, with Malaysia leading ticket sales. Worldwide pre-sales are estimated at around ₹35 crore, of which overseas markets account for more than ₹25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association estimates that Jana Nayagan will open in 500–600 screens across the state, while Parasakthi is expected to release in 400–450 screens, out of a total of roughly 1,200.

Some reports have suggested delays in advance ticket bookings for both films due to pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Industry norms require certification before bookings open to avoid last-minute disruptions arising from mandated cuts or dialogue changes.

Parasakthi was initially planned for a Diwali release and later shifted to Pongal to avoid a clash with Jana Nayagan. According to a report in The Indian Express, producers explored moving the date again, but investor commitments, release calendars and the looming 2026 elections made that difficult.

The political subtext The intersection of cinema and politics is hardly new in Tamil Nadu, where film stars have long transitioned into public life. Vijay’s TVK has generated considerable buzz in a political landscape traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties — the DMK and the AIADMK.

According to Frontline magazine, Parasakthi is widely seen as carrying pro-Dravidian ideological undertones and as an indirect cultural offering aligned with the DMK.

Pongal releases turning into political statements, the road to Tamil Nadu’s 2026 election appears to have begun — not at rallies, but at the box office.

Jana Nayagan, meanwhile, is said to centre on an ordinary young man who takes on entrenched power structures and is reluctantly drawn into politics. Quoting insiders, Frontline notes that Vijay has sought to shape this narrative as a defining image for his political entry — projecting himself as someone pushed into politics by systemic corruption rather than personal ambition.

