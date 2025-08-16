Janaki V v/s State of Kerala movie Twitter review: Controversial Malayalam film gets lukewarm response after OTT release

Controversial Malayalam movie, Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, had its OTT release on August 15. The movie had its digital release on ZEE5. Now, people are sharing their thoughts on social media platforms like Twitter (now X).

“Just watched a decent film! JSK - Janaki V vs State of Kerala is okay but lacks depth. Worth a casual watch,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “Decent courtroom drama with real incidents.”

“Spectacular movie. The courtroom drama in the first half was just brilliant.. very realistic arguments that turned a goat into a tiger.. Because it’s Suresh Gopi, the leftist media ecosystem gave negative reviews of the film,” came from another.

Other social media platforms also had some reviews.

“While the movie touches upon certain issues faced by women in the society, the latter half looks like being in a hurry to complete the story the usual cinematic way,” says a review on Google.

“Absolutely terrible movie! Don’t waste your time. Very poor direction. Bad acting and it feels like no one seems to know what they’re doing,” says another review.

Another user wrote, “I don't agree with the verdict at climax... The point here is how can court give judgement on a infant that it should be orphan.. why it should be punished with no fault of its... Why should it live without parents... Why should it live without its mother...?”

“I was expecting a gripping thriller but what I got was a dramatic court trials and sloppy scripts. Honestly, it wasn't that great,” posted another.

Controversy Janaki V v/s State of Kerala ran into a CBFC row over its lead name Janaki, seen as linked to goddess Sita. The board demanded changes, prompting the makers to move to the Kerala High Court.

Eventually, a compromise followed as the title became Janaki V v/s State of Kerala. The name Janaki was muted in two scenes. The film was released on July 17 with minor edits.