Janaki vs State of Kerala gets clearance from CBFC after name change, check out new release date

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed the Janaki vs State of Kerala case that challenged the delay in granting clearance for the Malayalam film starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi. This came after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the film following a change in its title. The film is now titled, Janaki V vs. State of Kerala.

Janaki V vs. State of Kerala cleared by CBFC Earlier, CBFC had raised objections to the film’s original title, Janaki v. State of Kerala, citing that “Janaki” – also used for the Hindu goddess Sita, should not be used for a rape survivor in the film.

The Board said they would approve the movie only if the character’s full name, Janaki V or V Janaki, was added to the title, and the name “Janaki” was muted in one courtroom scene.

After the filmmakers agreed to make these changes, CBFC issued a certificate on July 11, reported Bar and Bench.

Janaki V vs. State of Kerala new release date Janaki V vs. State of Kerala will now release on July 17.

According to the report, Justice N Nagaresh, who had watched the Suresh Gopi's film on July 5, closed the case and noted that all objections had now been resolved. He also stated that using earlier teasers or posters with the original title would not lead to legal trouble for the producers.

The judge had earlier said there was no reason why a rape survivor fighting for justice couldn't be named Janaki. He also criticised the CBFC for overstepping its role by interfering with artistic freedom.

CBFC's lawyer, Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, told the court that although the Board had earlier asked for 96 cuts, it now wanted only two changes-- the modified title and muting the name “Janaki” during a cross-examination scene.

The film’s producers, represented by Advocate Haris Beeran, agreed to the changes.

Janaki V vs. State of Kerala controversy Janaki V vs. State of Kerala was initially set to release on June 27, but couldn't over CBFC clearance issue. Later, the producers had to move the Kerala High court after the CBFC didn’t respond to their certification request, which was submitted on June 12.

In its affidavit, the CBFC explained its concern wasn’t just about the name “Janaki,” but how the character was portrayed. The character goes through traumatic events and faces harsh courtroom questioning.

The CBFC argued that naming such a character after Goddess Sita, while including sensitive scenes involving characters from different religions, could hurt religious feelings and stir communal tension.

