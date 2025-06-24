Janhvi Kapoor calls it ‘weird’ when people are surprised by her acting in films, internet reacts: ‘Delulu’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about people's reactions to her films. In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the weirdest compliment she has received. She shared that she finds it strange when people say they’re surprised by her performances in one after another film.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor on people being surprised by her acting Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “The weirdest compliment is…This has happened since Gunjan, consecutively in every film. Some people will be like 'She really surprised me. She's very good. I was so surprised.'”

“I was like…how are you consistently surprised? You were surprised in Gunjan. You were surprised in Jerry. You were surprised in Jerry. You were surprised in Millie. You were surprised in Mahi. Now for Ulajh also they'll be surprised. Now, at least, don't be surprised. I don't know whether to be offended or to be like…'Yeah, thanks'. Because they were like…'But we are so shocked and surprised'. Itna kaunsa shock… Kiu bhai? Maine kya raita phailaya ki itna shock ho raha ha (why are you so shocked? What have I done before?) It's sweet but like also odd.”

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's weird compliment remark The clip from her interview landed on Reddit. Sharing the video in a sub, someone wrote, “Don't be surprised coz its Janhvi.”

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comment section, “People are surprised that you still getting offers after consistently being average. That's your explanation. Hope you get it Jhanvi and spare us with your performances but also with these interviews.”

Advertisement

“The surprise and shock - is not due to your performance or nonexistent talent Jaanu. It’s the fact that you continue to get work, despite having less talent than even children who act in movies and shows. It’s truly shocking how someone can be this bad and this delulu at the same time,” added another one.

One more commented, “I'm surprised by the way she's praising herself.”

Someone also said, “Delulu is the only solulu.”

Janhvi Kapoor's career Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is now a part of the industry after her much-anticipated debut.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 and Ulajh. She was also a part of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound which was screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival. She has several films in the pipeline, including Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and the Telugu film, Peddi.