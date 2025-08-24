Janhvi Kapoor defends Malayali accent in ‘Param Sundari’ role: ‘Of course, I’m not a Malayali…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has responded to growing online criticism over her accent and portrayal of a Malayali character in her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Param Sundari’.

Speaking to ET Digital, Janhvi clarified that her character in the film is of mixed South Indian heritage — “half-Tamilian and half-Malayali”.

Janhvi Kapoor on the backlash her ‘Param Sundari’ role is receiving “Finally, here was a story that had all of that, but also gave me the chance to go towards my roots,” Janhvi said. “Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema.”

Janhvi’s late mother, legendary actor Sridevi, was Tamilian, a detail Janhvi subtly referred to while discussing her interest in the region’s cinematic and cultural landscape.

The clarification comes as social media debates around her performance continue to intensify, with many users questioning the authenticity of her accent and cultural representation. While Janhvi did not address the trolling directly, she spoke about her personal connection to the film and the role.

When did the backlash get out of hand? The backlash gained more attention after Malayalam singer Pavithra Menon posted a video critique of Janhvi’s performance and styling in the film, expressing disappointment with how the Malayali identity had been portrayed.

Also Read | Param Sundari teaser leaked online: Sidharth Malhotra debuts chiseled abs

Menon’s video was later removed by Instagram following a copyright complaint. She later shared a screenshot of the notice, which stated the takedown was due to a claim from a “third party”.