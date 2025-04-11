Janhvi Kapoor gets special gift from Ananya Birla, but is it Lamborghini or giant lilac box? Netizens speculate

Janhvi Kapoor is the talk of the town after receiving a mysterious lilac gift, sparking speculation among netizens about whether it's a luxurious Lamborghini or an extravagant gift box from her friend Ananya Birla. The buzz has everyone guessing, with humorous comments flooding social media.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated11 Apr 2025, 11:07 PM IST
It's a mystery whether it is the lilac Lamborghini or lilac gift box the actress received from her entrepreneur friend
Janhvi Kapoor's swanky new gifts from girlfriend Ananya Birla left the onlookers and social media users in awe on Friday, April 11.

A gorgeous lilac Lamborghini entered the Mumbai street leading to Janhvi's residence with a massive gift box of the same colour with a tag that read: "With love etc. Ananya Birla"

While it's still a mystery whether it is the lilac Lamborghini or lilac gift box the actress received from her entrepreneur friend, reports suggest that it's both.

In the viral video, three people are seen carrying the colossal gift box inside the Dhadak actress's apartment.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's what the netizens had to say about it:

Netizens, who were also brainstorming at what might be the gift, quipped, “Dost ho toh aaise”.

“Kaaash hmare bhi aise dost hote[ but iske liye star ke ghar paida hona hota h,” a user said.

“Ananya Birla, some love for me as well,” quipped another user.

“What does the term ‘etc’ stand for,” a curious netizen asked.

“Tarzan the Gallardo Car,” joked another user.

However, a user said that Ananya Birla is launching a line of perfumes with Janhvi Kapoor as its face, hence the gift.

“It’s a perfume, she is opening a line of perfumes,” the user said.

Ananya Birla's company will roll out a range of beauty and personal care brands nationally through 2025. Her company plans to launch makeup, fragrances and other products in a phased manner. 

Some users also claimed that the Lamborghini was a copy of Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor. “Copying from Shraddha Kapoor.”

However, Shraddha reportedly owns a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, and the lilac Lamborghini in the viral video is a Gallardo.

About the lilac Lamborghini

Lamborghini Gallardo is an old model by the Italian automaker, which was manufactured from 2003 to 2013. According to Cardekho.com, it is currently priced at 1.55 crore in Delhi.

The Lamborghini doesn't come in a lilac shade and is likely wrapped in a matt purple.

Other than this Lamborghini, Janhvi Kapoor's luxury car collection reportedly includes Toyota Lexus ( 2.5 crore), Mercedes GLE250D ( 67.15 lakh), BMW X5 ( 95.9 lakh) and Mercedes Benz A-Class ( 1.62 crore).

 

 

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 11:07 PM IST
