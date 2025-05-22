Janhvi Kapoor stuns in wet saree look at Cannes, internet calls her ‘sasta Kim Kardashian’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is continuing the saree streak at the Cannes Film Festival. After Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai, now Janhvi Kapoor made a splash at the festival in six yards of grace but with a twist. She opted for a wet saree look, curated by her cousin, producer and stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor's new look at Cannes Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of her look. Almost inspired by her late mother Sridevi's iconic chiffon saree look, Janhvi was a vision in white.

She came draped in a crinkled white chiffon saree with an off-shoulder blouse, creating a body-hugging wet saree look from DI PETSA. Her palla featured the crinkled detailing, adding oomph to her look while her see-through saree added the glam.

She finished off her look with statement sapphires and an emerald necklace with matching earrings. Her neat hair bun and glowy makeup tied her entire look together.

Sharing the pictures from her stay at Cannes, Janhvi simply ditched the caption and added an emoji instead.

See pictures here:

Internet reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's look Reacting to her look, Tanishaa Mukerji commented, “Beautiful.” “What a stunner,” said Kajal Aggarwal, while Kriti Sanon sent her love.

Janhvi's beau, Shikhar Pahariya commented, “Ma déesse, tu illumines la nuit”, translating to ‘My goddess you light up the night.’

Meanwhile, a user commented, “It’s giving mermaid core.” “Sasta Kim Kardashian,” someone trolled her.

One more wrote, “She's literally the prettiest actress right now... No debate!” “What in the Chuttamalle,” also mentioned yet another fan.

Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes Janhvi Kapoor is attending the Cannes Film Festival for her film, Homebound. Directed by filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound made a special premiere on Wednesday and received almost a 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.

In videos from the screening, teary-eyed Neeraj was seen hugging producer Karan Johar who also made it to Cannes this year.

Ishaan also grew emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop for the film in the theatre.