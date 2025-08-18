Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she said Bharat Mata ki Jai at Dahi Handi event after massive trolling online

A recent video of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor from a Janmashtami event is going viral on social media. It sparked massive trolling for the actor as she chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at the event. Kapoor has revealed why she said so after many called her ‘meme material.’

Janhvi Kapoor on why she said ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in viral video Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared the viral video from the event when she was asked to break the handi as per the celebration. At the moment, she is heard saying the ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan.

Kapoor said she chanted the slogan after someone else said it.

In the full video, a voice is heard prompting, "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai," after which the actor repeats the chant before smashing the matki.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Just for context full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (laughing face emoji) (If I did not say the slogan after him, then it would be a problem and now that I have said it, then cut the video and make it meme material).”

She added, “Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii! (folded hands, Indian flag emoticons) (Not only on Janmashtami, I will say Bharat Mata ki Jai every single day).”

Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram.

Janhvi at Dahi Handi event Previously, some people on the internet mocked her, joking that she mixed up Janmashtami with Independence Day celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor and her co-star Sidharth Malhotra are visiting different cities to promote their upcoming film, Param Sundari.

Kapoor's viral video was shot when she visited Mumbai's Ghatkopar. On Saturday, she attended the Dahi Handi event on the occasion of Janmashtami.

At the event, Kapoor also spoke in Marathi and wished everyone. She also urged them to watch Param Sundari as it is releasing in theatres on August 29.

Param Sundari Param Sundari is a romantic comedy. It is based on a cross-cultural romance between a Delhi boy, Param (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and a Kerala girl, Sundari (played by Janhvi Kapoor).

Apart from Malhotra and Kapoor, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in key roles. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan. It is set to release on August 29.