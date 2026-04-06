Janhvi Kapoor says she has VIP Tirupati darshan ‘privilege', but still climbs 3,500 steps; Internet divided

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor admitted to being privileged from time to time. Talking on the lines, she recently revealed why she opts for VIP darshan at Tirupati temple. Citing security reasons, she explained how it is convenient for her.

Janhvi Kapoor on her VIP darshan at Tirupati temple Talking to Raj Shamani, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Tirupati, the place I love going to has a VIP darshan, just what I usually go for because it's convenient and great...of course, you have to pay a certain amount. It's probably the only way in which I can go in terms of safety."

She continued, adding that despite getting a VIP pass at the temple, her visits are never complete without climbing the 3,500 steps, making her feel she earned it.

"When I know there's a plethora of people who want to get that darshan... they wait in lines for hours, for days and they don't get the time I do in front of Lord Balaji.

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Janhvi Kapoor on climbing 3,500 steps "For many people who are in the same position as me... It's like...yeah this is the privilege that I have. This is the life I have gotten. I can go and enjoy it, be thankful, feel that gratitude and move on with my life.

It's not like some path-breaking thing that I climb those 3,500 steps of Tirupati. Many people do it. But I am so hyper about it. If I'm going to go see Balaji, I have to climb. I have to earn my right to see him. I cannot fathom that I have been born with the opportunity where I can go and do this darshan and see him so easily. It doesn't compute to me. It makes me feel a certain way," she elaborated.

Internet reacts Janhvi Kapoor's statement has gone viral on social media. While fans praised her for climbing the massive number of steps, a section of people expressed their displeasure with the VIP culture.

One user among them wrote on X, "She really talks about her devotion and her experiences, which is good." "The privilege of being the daughter of Sridevi," added another. Yet another commented, "The 3500 steps climb is a core memory for every devotee. It is not just a walk, it is a test of patience and faith. Love that you make it a point to do it every single time. Real devotion right there."

Someone else argued, "Our cultures and temples are screwed because of this VIP culture. If someone can't wait for few hours to take the blessing of our gods then please don't go. You can sit at home and pray from there." A different user reflected a similar sentiment, adding, “When is this prioritization of vips in temple going to stop? Who made those rule? Who is above God?”