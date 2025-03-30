Janhvi Kapoor ‘serves looks’ at Lakme Fashion Week, but netizens say ‘Minussss’

Janhvi Kapoor left the Internet stunned by her showstopper gig for designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. While a good majority of the social media users thought she was “serving” looks, many netizens thought she lacked the grace of professional ramp models and rated the Bollywood actress a ‘Minussss’.

For the unversed, this ‘Minussss’ is not just any rating, but the one from Kareena Kapoor's iconic ‘Poo’ in 2001s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Janhvi made a dramatic entrance in a stunning Bandhani bodycon dress, as the models around her posed as paparazzi shouting her name. Her walk at the ramp was criticised for “lacking grace”.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor take over the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens trolled Janhvi Kapoor for the way she walked, sorry, “hopped” on the ramp. Social media users also claimed that “fashion week is the only place mediocre actors can shine”.

“Minussss. Walk? More bunny hop,” a user exclaimed.

“How I run towards my fav pani puri wala when I see him leaving,” quipped a user.

“Bouncing around a runaway is a new thing for the nepos?” asked a user.

“Isn’t she in some sort of hurry?” questioned another

“Jaldi ghar jana hai. Curfew hai,” a user said sarcastically.

A netizen said the actor's walk was “Too much!!” and had “lost the rhythm”. “Feels like some teen trying to walk in heels.”

“Not at all graceful. Just overconfident,” exclaimed another user.

However, a few netizens were actually impressed by Janhvi Kapoor's walk at the Fashion Week.

“She's Serving,” a user said, adding several fire emojis.

“I was so tired of seeing bland girlies, but this is WOWZAAA.... We finally have a heroine who's giving drama, movie star extravaganza, aura like my fav 2000s girlies. The namak and masala love it,” claimed another user.

Socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, said, “Slayed”. Orry was recently in legal trouble over consuming alcohol in Katra, the base for Vaishno Devi temple.

Rahul Mishra AFEW collection Rahul Mishra's design was a beautiful blend of traditional Bandhani techniques with modern silhouettes.

His collection, titled AFEW, drew inspiration from the dreamlike worlds of Henri Rousseau, transforming his lush, whimsical landscapes into wearable art.

The designer told news agency IANS that Janhvi is an “easy person to work with,” and shared that the actor also did one of his shows in Paris.

“It's always pleasure. I think we have also done one show in Paris, we have done a show earlier also with her. My whole idea is like she's such a wonderful, such an easy person to work with...” he said.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled ‘Peddi’. Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The movie will also feature Mirzapur star Divyenndu in a prominent role. The makers earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.