Janhvi Kapoor, Tony Kakkar and other Bollywood celebs condemn lynching of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

A spate of mob violence against members of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh has elicited strong reactions from several Bollywood celebrities, who have publicly condemned the incidents and called for accountability and solidarity with the victims’ communities.

Bollywood celebs take a stand for Hindus in Bangladesh The immediate flashpoint was the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker in Mymensingh, who was beaten to death by a mob over unverified blasphemy allegations and whose body was subsequently tied to a tree and set alight.

The grisly visuals of the incident, which were widely circulated on social media, have triggered outrage across South Asia and beyond. Bangladeshi authorities have arrested multiple suspects in connection with Das’s killing.

In response, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram with a lengthy post decrying the violence. “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don’t know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it… Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form… needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor openly criticised what is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh.

Kajal Aggarwal registered her solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu minorities by sharing an “all eyes on Bangladesh Hindus” graphic on her Instagram story. The poster depicted a man set on fire and hanging from a tree — a reference to the lynching — with the message: “Wake up Hindus, silence won’t save you (sic).”

Singer Tony Kakkar made a related cultural intervention through his music: his new track Chaar Log directly references Das’s killing and criticises religious discrimination. Roughly translated, the lyrics ask, “Is it right to kill on religious lines? Let there be no Hindu-Muslim or caste-based discrimination. God is in tears seeing this… He (Das) lost his life and people should talk about it (sic).”

Veteran actor Jaya Prada also spoke out in a video message, expressing deep sorrow over the manner of Das’s death. She described the mob killing as an attack not only on a man’s life but also on the Hindu religion, questioning the broader silence surrounding such brutality.

What Happened and Why? The killings have occurred amid broad concerns regarding the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Following Das’s lynching, reports indicate that another Hindu man, identified as Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari’s Pangsha area. Bangladeshi police have argued the second incident was related to alleged criminal activity rather than communal violence, a claim that has done little to mitigate external criticism.

The Indian government has joined the chorus expressing serious concern. On 26 December, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strong statement warning that attacks on minorities “cannot be brushed aside” and urging Bangladesh’s interim administration to ensure the safety and rights of all communities. India has summoned the Bangladeshi High Commissioner and reiterated the need for accountability and justice.

The incidents and the ensuing reactions from civil society, diaspora organisations and public figures underscore broader anxieties over communal violence and minority protections in the region. Analysts note that a rising climate of fear among Hindu minorities in Bangladesh has been exacerbated by repeated episodes of mob violence, and that these events have now transcended national borders to generate international attention and critique.