Jannat fame Sonal Chauhan issues SOS to PM Modi amid Dubai airport attacks: Who is she? What to know about the situation

Sonal Chauhan is among the many Indians who are stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The actress recently sought help from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to help her return to India. Flight operations in the city remain suspended amid attacks in key areas, including Dubai airport.

Sonal Chauhan stuck in Dubai, seek help from Modi Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely."

She added, “I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”

Who is Sonal Chauhan Sonal Chauhan is a popular face in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Winner of the Femina Miss India title in 2005 and Miss World Tourism in 2005.

Chauhan made her acting debut as Emraan Hashmi's leading lady in Jannat and rose to fame as the Jannat girl. Later, she made her Telugu film debut with Rainbow. She also starred in Kannada films like Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu (2010) and her Tamil debut with Inji Iduppazhagi (2015). Some of her other works include Legend (2014), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Size Zero (2015), Dictator (2016) and Adipurush (2023).

Where is Sonal Chauhan now Meanwhile, Chauhan is yet to share an update about herself.

Fresh attacks in Dubai On Sunday morning, residents in Dubai heard multiple loud bangs, reporter Reuters. Besides Dubai, fresh attacks were also reported across the Gulf, including in Doha, Qatar, and Manama, Bahrain. Reportedly, At least 11 explosions were reported in the skies above the Qatari capital. Sirens were also heard in Kuwait and Israel, if reports are true.

Dubai Airport shut, flights cancelled On the other hand, airports across the Middle East remained closed as the conflict moved into its second day. Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to and from Dubai until at least Sunday afternoon, reported AP.

Along with Dubai, other key hubs in Abu Dhabi and Doha airports are also shut, added AP. Cancellation of more than 1,800 flights by major Middle Eastern airlines has been reported. The three major airlines that operate in Middle Eastern airports — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad are said to have about 90,000 passengers per day crossing through these hubs and even more travellers headed to destinations in the Middle East, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Officials at Dubai International Airport, the largest in the UAE and one of the busiest in the world, said four people were injured. Check more updates here: Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates

