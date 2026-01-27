Japanese artist Fujii Kaze calls India his ‘spiritual hometown’, reflects on faith and music at Lollapalooza India 2026

Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze says India holds a special place in his life and music, calling it his “spiritual hometown.”

Fujii Kaze sheds light on his connection with India Speaking to India Today exclusively, Kaze calls India his “spiritual hometown,” a phrase that may sound poetic at first, but one that runs deeply through both his personal life and his music.

Long before he became a global name with the viral success of Shinunoga E-Wa, the Japanese singer-songwriter had been exposed to Hindu philosophy, mantra culture and ideas of non-attachment through his family. Those early influences, he says, continue to guide the way he thinks, lives and creates.

“Deep inside I already know the truth, and I have to keep reminding myself of that. And this album reflects its philosophy and feelings more than ever,” he mulls.

That inward-looking approach found its clearest expression in his 2024 album Prema, named after the Sanskrit word for divine love. Rather than a conventional pop record, the project leaned into softness, stillness and emotional honesty. “My parents are fascinated by Hindu teachings, and so am I,” he tells India Today, explaining why the album felt more like a meditation than a mainstream release.

“Spirituality has been my everything in life. And it's getting stronger as time goes by,” he shares, adding, “It doesn't always inspire new music, but when I make music, I try to connect with something spiritual, not material.”

His connection to India became especially visible through the visual for Grace, which was filmed in Uttarakhand. Framed by mountains, drifting mist and open skies, the video turned the landscape into a metaphor for inner calm. For Kaze, however, the experience went beyond aesthetics.

“What was captured in that video is like an extension of my daily life but more vivid and beautiful,” he says. “I’ve always been that kind of spiritual guy reflecting and looking inwards.”

Although he is increasingly recognised around the world, Kaze admits that performing for Indian audiences carries a sense of uncertainty. “I don’t know what to expect! Indian people must be unpredictable!” he laughs. Yet behind the nerves lies a deeper wish. “India is my spiritual hometown, so hopefully I can feel the sense of brotherhood and oneness with them.”

His comments come at a time when Japanese artists are finding a growing audience in India, driven by streaming platforms and the popularity of Asian pop and indie scenes.

Publications such as Rolling Stone India and The Hindu have previously noted how Fujii Kaze’s blend of soul, pop and spiritual undertones has resonated strongly with younger Indian listeners, particularly after Shinunoga E-Wa trended widely across social media.

More about Lollapalooza India 2026 That bond was clearly visible as Lollapalooza India 2026 roared to life at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with Day 1 unfolding into a bold celebration of sound, community and culture. Tens of thousands of fans poured into the venue, turning the opening day into a vibrant showcase where genres blurred and the energy rarely dipped.

Hip-hop maverick Playboi Carti led the charge with his first major India appearance, joined by the Opium collective Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang. Their set tore through ‘FE!N!’, ‘Pop Out’, ‘Timeless’ and the explosive ‘If Looks Could Kill’, transforming the main stage into a moving sea of fans.

British artiste YUNGBLUD followed with a fearless performance anchored by ‘Zombie’ and ‘Hello Heaven’, keeping the momentum high.