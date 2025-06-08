Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct, 'predatory' behaviour by nine women, including minors

Jared Leto, the 53-year-old actor and lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars, is facing multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour from several women.

A detailed report published by Air Mail on Saturday includes testimonies from nine women, some of whom describe his conduct as “predatory, terrifying and unacceptable”.

Jared Leto accused of inappropriate behaviour by multiple women The women, speaking independently, claim Leto has engaged in troubling behaviour over the years, including allegedly flirting with underage girls and making them feel uncomfortable.

One woman recounted an incident from 2006, when she was 16 years old. She said Leto approached her outside a café in Los Angeles while he was seated with then-19-year-old actor Ashley Olsen. The woman claimed he grabbed her arm during the interaction.

The woman told Air Mail , “I looked down and it was Jared Leto. We had a quick conversation, and he got my number.”

She said that Leto called her a few days later. “I don’t know if he was on drugs or what … It was the weirdest, grossest voice … [But] for me, it’s Jared, you know?” she said.

She then said how Leto was trying to invite her to a party that he was hosting in his house that evening. The woman declined, telling the outlet, “I didn’t even have a driver’s license.” But that did not deter the actor as Leto kept calling her, “always at one, two, three AM”.

The woman then added, “And the conversations turned sexual. He’d ask things like: ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a dick?’”

Another woman, the model Laura La Rue, recounted a similar experience to the outlet, saying that when she was 16 years old in 2008, she was at an event in a private residence in Beverly Hills where Leto was “watching her so intensely”.

“He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?’” La Rue told Air Mail. Leto, who was 36 at the time, proceeded to ask for her number. The two began an email correspondence, which eventually led to her visiting Leto’s home in April 2009, the outlet reports.

“I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there,” La Rue said, adding: “He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game.”

Jared Leto's representative told Air Mail, “Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms La Rue later applied to work as Mr Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.”

