Jared Leto faces criminal sexual conduct allegations from multiple women, including teenagers: Report

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women, with the alleged incidents involving teenagers and spanning more than a decade, according to a BBC investigation.

The allegations are detailed in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features interviews with 10 women, nine of whom are speaking publicly for the first time about their encounters with the actor.

According to the news outlet, one woman alleged that Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17 years old. Another said the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19 after she was unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room.

A third woman alleged she had sex with Leto when she was 17 in California, where the age of consent is 18. According to the media outlet, she said Leto dismissed concerns about the state's age-of-consent law.

A fourth woman accused Leto of grooming her when she was 16, alleging he repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls and suggested they have sex. The BBC reported that she was later sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) intended to prevent her from speaking publicly about her relationship with Leto, but she refused to sign it.

Additional allegations The BBC reported that four other women said they also received unusual and often sexually explicit phone calls from Leto when they were younger.

Another woman alleged that when she was 14, Leto instructed a security guard to escort her backstage at a music festival after making what she described as a lewd comment about her body during an autograph signing. According to the BBC, her mother confronted the actor, but he allegedly repeated the comment.

The women said they encountered Leto between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s. Leto is now 54.

Accounts were corroborated According to the BBC, several of the women's accounts were corroborated through interviews with friends and family members who said they were told about the alleged incidents at the time. The broadcaster also said it reviewed photographs and messages supporting some of the women's accounts.

Leto did not respond to allegations The BBC said it repeatedly contacted Leto for comment on the allegations but did not receive a response.

The broadcaster noted that allegations regarding Leto's conduct have circulated online for years. It said it identified more than 120 separate online allegations relating to his behaviour toward women.

The news outlet also referenced renewed scrutiny in 2025 after Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz alleged on social media that Leto assaulted her when she was 17, prompting other women to come forward with similar claims.

Separately, nine women accused Leto of sexual impropriety in an article published last year by US outlet Air Mail. Leto denied those allegations at the time.

Leto rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990s and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014. He has also starred in films including Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad and Masters of the Universe, while continuing to perform as the frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

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