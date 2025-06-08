Jared Leto faces sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor and frontman of the rock band 'Thirty Seconds to Mars', is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women, some of whom claim they were underage when the incidents occurred.

As per reports obtained by People magazine, in an interview, nine women described troubling interactions with the 53-year-old actor.

The accounts span over a decade and outline what some allege to be a long-standing pattern of predatory behaviour.

Among the accusations, women claim Leto exposed himself, asked sexually explicit questions, and initiated inappropriate contact, sometimes when they were just teenagers.

One woman told in the interview, "It's been an open secret for a long time," referring to Leto's alleged behaviour, as quoted by People magazine.

According to People magazine, a representative for Leto "expressly denied all allegations" in a statement to the publication in response.

One accuser, model Laura La Rue, said she first met Leto at an animal rights event in 2008 when she was 16.

After maintaining email contact, she visited his studio in 2009 and alleged that he flirted with her and once emerged naked from a room, as if it were completely ordinary behaviour.

"I thought maybe this was just what adult men do," she reflected, as quoted by People magazine.

While a representative for Leto claims there was "nothing sexual or inappropriate" in their exchanges and that La Rue even applied to be his assistant, a claim she denies, La Rue insists her experiences were unsettling.

Another woman recounted meeting Leto when she was 16 at a cafe in Los Angeles.

She alleged that he called her at night, using what she described as a disturbing and sexually charged tone.

"He changed his voice, the way he talked. It scared me," she said, adding that he asked invasive questions about her sexual experience.

Her mother reportedly overheard the conversations and corroborated her account to the outlet, as per People magazine.

Several women allege similar behaviour, including one who claims that during a visit to Leto's home when she was 18, he exposed himself and began masturbating.

One woman who attended a party at Leto's home in the early 2000s said she was 18 at the time and observed what she believed was a deliberate effort to encourage young women to skinny dip.

"I was definitely not the youngest person there," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

A representative for Leto dismissed the allegation, asserting that "there was never any recruiting, complaints or impropriety."

Brent Bolthouse, a nightlife promoter who organised events at Leto's residence, said he "never saw anyone skinny-dipping."

The allegations gained renewed attention last month when DJ Allie Teilz referenced her own experience on social media, saying she was "assaulted and traumatised by this creep when I was 17," as quoted by People magazine.

Leto's team has labelled her accusation as "demonstrably false."