Jared Leto's Skeletor 'embodiment of toxic masculinity'—'Masters of the Universe' director reveals why actor was chosen

‘Masters of the Universe,’ starring Jared Leto in the evil role of Skeletor, is preparing for cinematic debut few months from now — on 5 June 2026. It director Travis Knight recently revealed how the makers chose the best fit for one of Saturday morning cartoons’ most iconic villains.

As cinema enthusiasts prepare for Jared Leto-voiced Skeletor, the movie makers revealed how they selected the character. Suggesting that he let the actor “swing for the fences” with his portrayal, Travis Knight told Empire, “Skeletor was a really interesting villain,” adding, “He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice.”

Calling the movie's nemesis embodiment of toxic masculinity, the director further noted, “I wanted someone to craft their own version of that. Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences. And ultimately we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity.”

Last month, the filmmakers unveiled the teaser, giving fans a glimpse at Skeletor facing off against Nicholas Galatzine’s He-Man.

Watch 'Masters of the Universe' teaser here:

Masters of the Universe star cast Nicholas Galatzine, Jared Leto, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig and Idris Elba.

Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee and David Callaham penned movie is the second live-action adaptation after the 1987 film. Produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Robbie Brenner under the banners of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Mattel Studios and Escape Artists, it was made on a budget of nearly ₹200 crore.

Masters of the Universe plot IMDb description states: “A young man on Earth discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom.”