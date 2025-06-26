Jasbir Jassi supports Diljit Dosanjh amid backlash over Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘Double standards’

Diljit Dosanjh and the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 continue to be at the receiving end of backlash over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in their film. While many slammed the singer-actor amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi came out in support of Diljit.

Jasbir Jassi says India steals songs from Pakistan Talking about the controversy over Hania in Sardaar Ji 3, Jasbir reacted to the ‘double standards’ of those against the film. Calling it ‘unfair’, he said many Indian films steal music from Pakistan.

He feels it's unfair to target artists for cross-border collaborations when many Indian films “use stolen Pakistani music”.

During an interview with NDTV, Jasbir came forward to support Diljit amid the ongoing backlash.

In an interview with NDTV, he said, “I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them. But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen, be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country...So, why these double standards?"

“Either get rid of all those songs from YouTube, Spotify and other digital platforms. But not like this, you take just one artist and start protesting against them. It's like someone came to your house with something to eat, and then you start calling them the enemy, but you keep eating the things or sweets they brought along with them. If you want to ban (Pakistani artists), ban them completely. Get all that content available in the world lifted,” he added.

Diljit Dosanjh controversy The film landed in controversy for casting Hania Aamir despite a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry since the Pulwama attack. The ban intensified after this year's Pahalgam attack, followed by Operation Sindoor launched by India in response.

